Bhopal Metro Begins Operations, Adding New Momentum to India’s Urban Mobility

With the commencement of Metro operations in Bhopal today, India has added another major milestone to its rapidly expanding urban mobility network. Bhopal has now become the 26th city in the country to operate Metro services, taking India’s total operational Metro network to 1,090 km.

The launch marks a transformative moment for the capital city of Madhya Pradesh, advancing its mission toward smart, clean and sustainable urban transport under the leadership of the Hon’ble Prime Minister.

A Modern Metro Network Designed for a Growing City

The Bhopal Metro, spanning 30.8 km, has been developed across two major corridors and a dedicated depot:

Orange Line: 16.74 km

Blue Line: 14.16 km

The alignment has been planned to connect key commercial hubs, residential zones and high-traffic areas, offering citizens a faster, reliable and environmentally friendly mode of transport. By reducing road congestion and lowering emissions, the Metro is expected to substantially improve the quality of life for the city’s residents.

Priority Corridor Inaugurated: Boost to Daily Commuting

The first operational segment—the Orange Line Priority Corridor—was inaugurated today. This 7 km elevated stretch includes eight modern stations, namely:AIIMS, Alkapuri, DRM Office, Rani Kamlapati, MP Nagar, Board Office Chauraha, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Subhash Nagar.

This priority section will ease movement along some of Bhopal’s most congested routes, offering commuters a safer, cleaner and more predictable travel experience.

State-of-the-Art Features for Passenger Comfort and Safety

The Bhopal Metro incorporates a range of advanced, user-friendly features designed to offer global standards of urban mobility:

Modern station amenities including escalators and high-speed lifts

Universal accessibility with wheelchair spaces and Divyangjan-friendly design

Comprehensive safety systems such as AI-enabled CCTV surveillance, emergency communication buttons and platform screen doors

Advanced signalling with Grade-4 Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC)

Smart technology for real-time audio-visual passenger information and streamlined operations through a modern Operations Control Centre

Comfort-oriented coaches, fully air-conditioned with comfortable seating and mobile charging ports

These innovations ensure a smooth, secure and inclusive travel experience, particularly vital for a rapidly urbanizing city like Bhopal.

Boost to Green Mobility and Urban Development

The Bhopal Metro stands as a strong symbol of the city’s progress towards sustainable urban development. With its emphasis on clean energy, intelligent systems and passenger safety, the Metro will not only speed up daily commuting but will also help lower pollution levels and support the city’s climate responsibilities.

Beyond mobility, the Metro is poised to spur economic activity, real estate development, employment opportunities and urban rejuvenation, further enhancing Bhopal’s role as a dynamic and forward-looking capital city.

A Major Step Toward a Modern and Accessible Bhopal

With the start of Metro services, Bhopal takes a decisive step toward becoming a modern, green and globally connected urban centre. As part of India’s broader push for world-class mass transit systems, the Bhopal Metro strengthens the nation’s commitment to reliable, inclusive and environmentally responsible mobility.