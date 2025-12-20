VP Radhakrishnan Stresses Ethical, Merit-Based Recruitment at PSC Conference

Vice-President of India Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan addressed the Valedictory Session of the Conference of Chairpersons of State Public Service Commissions in Hyderabad today, emphasising the indispensable role played by Public Service Commissions (PSCs) in safeguarding the integrity, capability and future of India’s governance systems.

PSCs as Pillars of Merit, Fairness and Institutional Stability

In his address, the Vice-President said that as India advances toward the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, the quality of governance—and more importantly, the quality of individuals who lead institutions—will determine the nation’s trajectory. He described PSCs as constitutional guardians entrusted with identifying and selecting competent, impartial and ethical individuals to serve the nation through public institutions.

Shri Radhakrishnan underscored that PSCs have, over the decades, upheld public trust by ensuring merit-based recruitment, fairness, transparency and continuity in administration, thereby strengthening both institutional stability and administrative efficiency.

Civil Services Must Evolve to Meet New National Priorities

Noting the dynamic and multifaceted challenges of governance today, the Vice-President pointed out that India’s national priorities—digital governance, infrastructure expansion, social inclusion, climate action, and economic transformation—demand capable, future-ready administrators.

He emphasised that the civil servants selected today will shape India’s governance outcomes for decades, making the role of PSCs pivotal in ensuring that the best talent enters public service.

Ethics, Impartiality and Transparency as Non-Negotiable Pillars

Highlighting the importance of ethical conduct, Shri Radhakrishnan said impartiality is the moral cornerstone of public recruitment, while transparency is essential to eliminate bias and uphold public confidence.

He warned that even isolated irregularities can undermine the credibility of institutions and called for zero tolerance towards malpractice in public examinations.

Need for Assessing Behavioural and Ethical Competencies

The Vice-President stressed that modern governance requires officers who possess not only academic expertise but also:

Strong ethical judgment

Emotional intelligence

Leadership skills

Teamwork and collaborative abilities

He suggested that PSCs explore structured assessments of behavioural and ethical competencies, integrating them alongside traditional knowledge-based testing systems to build a more holistic civil service.

Beyond Recruitment: Importance of Performance Review and Vigilance

Shri Radhakrishnan emphasised that recruitment alone cannot guarantee lifelong integrity or excellence. He called for transparent performance appraisal systems, stronger vigilance oversight, and periodic review mechanisms to ensure accountability and preserve institutional credibility.

He underlined that character, discipline and ethical conduct are foundational to nation-building, and maintaining high standards within public institutions is essential for sustaining public trust.

Harnessing India’s Demographic Dividend

Referring to India’s large and youthful population, the Vice-President encouraged PSCs to innovate in talent mapping, develop initiatives similar to Pratibha Setu, and adopt modern tools to match individuals’ strengths with suitable roles in public administration.

Such initiatives, he said, can unlock the full potential of India’s demographic dividend and contribute to better governance outcomes.

PSCs as Key Drivers of Viksit and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat

In his concluding remarks, Shri Radhakrishnan expressed confidence that Public Service Commissions will continue to strengthen the foundations of good governance, uphold the highest standards of merit and integrity, and play a central role in India’s journey towards a Viksit and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.