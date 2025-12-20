Kerala's Controversial Voter Enumeration Sparks Political Debate

In a recent update on Kerala's electoral rolls, Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar revealed that 24,08,503 voters have remained untraced following the enumeration stage of the Special Summary Revision (SIR). This controversial revelation was made during an all-party meeting convened to review the SIR procedures.

The enumeration process uncovered significant discrepancies, with 6,49,885 deceased individuals, 6,45,548 untraceable voters, and 8,16,221 who have shifted addresses. Additionally, 1,36,029 duplicate voters and 1,60,830 under other categories were identified.

Political leaders expressed concerns regarding the authenticity of the revised list. CPI leader Rajaji Mathew Thomas reported errors in the list, leading to disagreements about the enumeration's accuracy. The error's impact was noted, particularly affecting senior citizens and prompting calls for extending the SIR schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)