U.S. Coast Guard Leads Interdiction of Sanctioned Vessel near Venezuela
U.S. officials report the interception of a sanctioned vessel in international waters near Venezuela. The operation, led by the U.S. Coast Guard, remains undisclosed in terms of its specific location. Details are sparing due to the anonymity of the officials involved in the operation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 21:29 IST
The United States has intercepted a sanctioned vessel in international waters near the coast of Venezuela, according to three U.S. officials speaking to Reuters under the condition of anonymity.
While the location of the operation remains undisclosed, the officials confirmed that the U.S. Coast Guard is taking leadership of this mission.
This development highlights ongoing maritime operations and geopolitical dynamics in the region.
