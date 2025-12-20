Left Menu

Punjab Police Thwart Drug Trafficking Operation by Army Deserter

The Punjab Police apprehended Rajbir Singh, an army deserter, with illegal heroin and a grenade near the Indo-Nepal border. His arrest follows the capture of an associate, linking them to a broader drug and espionage network involving Pakistan. Singh also participated in a grenade attack plot in Haryana, authorities said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-12-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 22:03 IST
The Punjab Police successfully apprehended Rajbir Singh, alias Fauji, an army deserter, in Raxaul town near the Indo-Nepal border along with 500 grams of heroin and a hand grenade, officials confirmed on Saturday. Singh was attempting to escape to Nepal when police intervened, said DGP Gaurav Yadav.

The arrest follows the capture of Chirag, Singh's associate from Fazilka, with 407 grams of heroin and a 9MM pistol. Chirag played a pivotal role as a courier in the drug trafficking network led by Singh, channeling funds and narcotics, according to the DGP.

Initial investigations revealed that Singh deserted the army in 2025 after being implicated in an espionage case. Further probing unearthed his involvement in a grenade attack on a women's police station in Sirsa, Haryana, with links to Pakistan-based handlers who aided his operations and escape plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

