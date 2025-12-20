Telangana CM Faces Legal Scrutiny in 2023 Case
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appeared in court regarding a 2023 case in Suryapet district relating to alleged wrongful restraint during an election road show. Denying the charges, Reddy and co-accused N Uttam Kumar Reddy are set for a hearing on February 4, 2026. The incident was registered under Sections 341 and 188 of the IPC.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made a court appearance on Saturday regarding a case from 2023, involving alleged actions during an election road show in Suryapet district.
Reddy denied any wrongdoing and chose to undergo a trial. The case, which also involves State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, has its next hearing scheduled for February 4, 2026. The accusations include wrongful restraint and disobedience of public order as per Sections 341 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code.
In addition to this, Reddy appeared in court for two other cases registered in the same year, with hearings also set for early 2026.
