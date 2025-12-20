Left Menu

Telangana CM Faces Legal Scrutiny in 2023 Case

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appeared in court regarding a 2023 case in Suryapet district relating to alleged wrongful restraint during an election road show. Denying the charges, Reddy and co-accused N Uttam Kumar Reddy are set for a hearing on February 4, 2026. The incident was registered under Sections 341 and 188 of the IPC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-12-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 22:50 IST
Telangana CM Faces Legal Scrutiny in 2023 Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made a court appearance on Saturday regarding a case from 2023, involving alleged actions during an election road show in Suryapet district.

Reddy denied any wrongdoing and chose to undergo a trial. The case, which also involves State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, has its next hearing scheduled for February 4, 2026. The accusations include wrongful restraint and disobedience of public order as per Sections 341 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

In addition to this, Reddy appeared in court for two other cases registered in the same year, with hearings also set for early 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025