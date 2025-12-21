Pedal Power: Transforming Fitness with 'Sundays on Cycle'

The 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative, flagged off by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Puducherry, marks a transformative moment in India's fitness culture. This nationwide movement, launched in 2024, promotes health, environment, and social awareness among a diverse populace.

Originating as a local effort in New Delhi, 'Sundays on Cycle' now sees participation from all sectors of society. It's backed by 5,000 NaMo Fit India cycling clubs. The initiative has reshaped fitness from a solitary pursuit to a communal celebration, encouraging cycling as a tool for holistic wellbeing.

The initiative gains special significance as it aligns with World Meditation Day, highlighting its cultural importance. Recent events saw participation from ministers and over 1,000 children, underscoring cycling's role in achieving a 'Fit India'. Participants further contribute to carbon savings, enhancing India's environmental goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)