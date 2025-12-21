Left Menu

Crypto Conspiracy: The Big Swiss Franc Heist at India's Geneva Mission

In a major financial scandal, the CBI has launched an investigation into the misappropriation of over 2 lakh Swiss francs. Mohit, an accounts officer at India's Permanent Mission in Geneva, is accused of siphoning funds into his crypto-gambling ventures by manipulating payment processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 13:30 IST
Crypto Conspiracy: The Big Swiss Franc Heist at India's Geneva Mission
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sensational financial scandal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a probe to uncover the misappropriation of more than 2 lakh Swiss francs at India's Permanent Mission in Geneva. The alleged perpetrator, Mohit, a former accounts officer, is accused of diverting these funds to support his crypto-gambling activities.

Mohit was tasked with physically submitting payment instructions to the Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS), where he reportedly swapped legitimate vendor QR codes with his own, funneling the money into his personal account. The anomaly surfaced when auditors spotted duplicate payments to a local vendor, triggering an extensive audit.

The investigation revealed that Mohit manipulated bank statements to hide his tracks, eroding a critical financial safeguard. His confession opened a can of worms, unveiling a disturbing trend of public officials exploiting their positions to finance personal ventures. The CBI has charged Mohit with multiple offenses, including forgery and breach of trust under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025