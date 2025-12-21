Crypto Conspiracy: The Big Swiss Franc Heist at India's Geneva Mission

In a sensational financial scandal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a probe to uncover the misappropriation of more than 2 lakh Swiss francs at India's Permanent Mission in Geneva. The alleged perpetrator, Mohit, a former accounts officer, is accused of diverting these funds to support his crypto-gambling activities.

Mohit was tasked with physically submitting payment instructions to the Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS), where he reportedly swapped legitimate vendor QR codes with his own, funneling the money into his personal account. The anomaly surfaced when auditors spotted duplicate payments to a local vendor, triggering an extensive audit.

The investigation revealed that Mohit manipulated bank statements to hide his tracks, eroding a critical financial safeguard. His confession opened a can of worms, unveiling a disturbing trend of public officials exploiting their positions to finance personal ventures. The CBI has charged Mohit with multiple offenses, including forgery and breach of trust under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

