Justice Restores Trump Photo Amid Epstein Files Controversy

A photo of Donald Trump, initially removed from Jeffrey Epstein's files by the DOJ, has been restored after confirming it contained no victims. The decision was prompted by victim protection concerns, but scrutiny arose over document transparency, including complaints from Republican figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 04:18 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 04:18 IST
Justice Restores Trump Photo Amid Epstein Files Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Department of Justice has reinstated a photo of Donald Trump that was part of Jeffrey Epstein's cache of files, which had been removed over concerns for victim privacy.

Authorities determined that none of Epstein's victims appeared in the image, allowing its return without edits. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche clarified the removal was solely a precaution for the women depicted with Trump.

Criticism has emerged regarding the limited transparency of the released documents, intensifying calls for a comprehensive investigation on the handling of Epstein's files.

(With inputs from agencies.)

