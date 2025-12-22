Justice Restores Trump Photo Amid Epstein Files Controversy

The U.S. Department of Justice has reinstated a photo of Donald Trump that was part of Jeffrey Epstein's cache of files, which had been removed over concerns for victim privacy.

Authorities determined that none of Epstein's victims appeared in the image, allowing its return without edits. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche clarified the removal was solely a precaution for the women depicted with Trump.

Criticism has emerged regarding the limited transparency of the released documents, intensifying calls for a comprehensive investigation on the handling of Epstein's files.

