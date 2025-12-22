False Terror Threat Unsettles Singapore Church

A Singaporean man of Indian origin, Kokulananthan Mohan, was charged for making a false terrorist threat that led to the cancellation of church services on Sunday, reports Channel News Asia.

The accused allegedly placed items resembling explosives at St Joseph's Church in Upper Bukit Timah, prompting his arrest. These items consisted of cardboard rolls with red wires and adhesive tape, leading to public alarm. Initial investigations suggest the act was not religiously or terroristically motivated, according to Singapore Police.

Mohan, facing a potential decade-long prison sentence if convicted, claimed his actions were a result of sleep deprivation from his night shifts. He will undergo a three-week psychiatric evaluation before his next court date on January 12.

