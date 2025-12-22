Left Menu

False Terror Threat Unsettles Singapore Church

Kokulananthan Mohan, an Indian-origin Singaporean man, was charged with making a false terrorist threat at St Joseph's Church, disrupting services. Arrested for placing deceptive items mimicking explosives, he claims misunderstanding and lack of sleep due to night shifts. His court hearing is set for January 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 22-12-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 09:20 IST
  • Singapore

A Singaporean man of Indian origin, Kokulananthan Mohan, was charged for making a false terrorist threat that led to the cancellation of church services on Sunday, reports Channel News Asia.

The accused allegedly placed items resembling explosives at St Joseph's Church in Upper Bukit Timah, prompting his arrest. These items consisted of cardboard rolls with red wires and adhesive tape, leading to public alarm. Initial investigations suggest the act was not religiously or terroristically motivated, according to Singapore Police.

Mohan, facing a potential decade-long prison sentence if convicted, claimed his actions were a result of sleep deprivation from his night shifts. He will undergo a three-week psychiatric evaluation before his next court date on January 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)

