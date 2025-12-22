TMC Criticizes RSS Chief's Remarks on Bangladesh Minorities

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh has issued a strong rebuke to Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat for his remarks concerning the plight of minorities in Bangladesh. Ghosh insists that such matters are the purview of the Union government, not the state or opposition parties. In a statement to the press, he affirmed the TMC's disagreement with Bhagwat's views, urging him to direct his comments to the central government.

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat has also entered the fray, warning against what he describes as a 'narrow mindset.' Highlighting the ongoing issues in Bangladesh, he stressed that ensuring the security of Indians abroad is a fundamental responsibility of the Indian government, advocating for a peaceful social environment.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, while addressing an event in Kolkata, emphasized the need for the Indian government to be mindful of minority persecution in Bangladesh, urging the Hindu community there to maintain unity. He expressed faith in the government's ability to address the issue, while recent violence in Bangladesh further underscores the urgency of these concerns.