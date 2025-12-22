Contention Over VB-G RAM G Act: Karnataka Minister's Concerns

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has voiced strong opposition to the VB-G RAM G act 2025, which replaces MGNREGA, criticizing its shift from a demand-driven to a supply-driven model. Kharge fears this change undermines the act's core promise as a rights-based rural employment program, ultimately harming citizens' ability to demand work.

Through a social media post, Kharge highlighted concerns that while the central government retains key decision-making powers, states will face increased financial and administrative burdens. He also expressed alarm over the diminishing role of decentralized governance, which could weaken the 73rd Constitutional Amendment granting constitutional status to local Panchayati Raj Institutions.

Kharge, who holds roles in Rural Development, Panchayat Raj, Information Technology, and Biotechnology, warned that the legislation represented fiscal centralization at a time when states are already financially strained. He questioned the Union government's intent, arguing that the act fails to strengthen MGNREGA for rural workers relying on it for livelihood security.

(With inputs from agencies.)