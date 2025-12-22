Pakistan Celebrates Historic Under-19 Asia Cup Victory
Pakistan's Under-19 cricket team clinched a significant victory against India in the Asia Cup finals, leading to celebrations across the nation. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is set to host a reception in their honor, marking a rare moment of triumph in the nation's cricket history.
Elevated to hero status, players Sameer Minhas, who scored 172 runs in the final, and Ali Reza, who took four wickets, are praised as transformative talents for Pakistan cricket. The team's arrival was marked by celebrations typically reserved for senior players.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi's unresolved conflict with the Indian team over the previous senior Asia Cup winner's trophy continues, as Naqvi insists on a media-covered handover. This adds fuel to ongoing regional cricket tensions, despite the joyous current victory.
