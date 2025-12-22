Sonia Gandhi Slams VB-G RAM G Bill: A Threat to Rural Rights

Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, has expressed strong opposition to the recent legislative changes replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G). In an editorial for 'The Hindu', she articulated concerns over the potential devastating impact on rural workers in India.

Highlighting the pivotal role MGNREGA played in enhancing rural employment and agricultural wages, Gandhi criticized the Modi government for dismantling a rights-based program inspired by Article 41 of the Indian Constitution. She argues that the new Bill limits the scheme's geographical and financial scope, shifting a greater burden onto the states, whose finances already face strain.

The Congress leader accused the government of undermining the demand-driven and decentralized nature of the employment scheme, further arguing that these changes are part of a broader, systematic erosion of constitutional rights. Gandhi called for collective action to safeguard vital rights and prevent further damage to India's democratic foundations.

