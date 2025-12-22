Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi Slams VB-G RAM G Bill: A Threat to Rural Rights

Sonia Gandhi warns that replacing MGNREGA with VB-G RAM G will have catastrophic effects on rural employment in India. Criticizing the new Bill, she claims it erodes rural workers' rights and increases pressure on state finances. Gandhi urges unity to protect rights critical to rural livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 11:31 IST
Sonia Gandhi Slams VB-G RAM G Bill: A Threat to Rural Rights
MGNREGA
  • Country:
  • India

Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, has expressed strong opposition to the recent legislative changes replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G). In an editorial for 'The Hindu', she articulated concerns over the potential devastating impact on rural workers in India.

Highlighting the pivotal role MGNREGA played in enhancing rural employment and agricultural wages, Gandhi criticized the Modi government for dismantling a rights-based program inspired by Article 41 of the Indian Constitution. She argues that the new Bill limits the scheme's geographical and financial scope, shifting a greater burden onto the states, whose finances already face strain.

The Congress leader accused the government of undermining the demand-driven and decentralized nature of the employment scheme, further arguing that these changes are part of a broader, systematic erosion of constitutional rights. Gandhi called for collective action to safeguard vital rights and prevent further damage to India's democratic foundations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025