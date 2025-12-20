Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi Condemns Modi Government's 'Black Law' on MGNREGA Overhaul

Sonia Gandhi criticized the Modi government for modifying MGNREGA, claiming the changes harm farmers, laborers, and the landless. She described the repeal bill as a 'black law' and emphasized Congress's commitment to counter it. The new legislation, VB-G RAM G Bill, replaces the existing employment act, sparking controversy.

Updated: 20-12-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 16:53 IST
Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, accused the Modi administration of dismantling the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). She labeled the legislation that aims to annul it as a 'black law,' asserting that party members nationwide would resist this move.

In a public video, Gandhi highlighted the government's undermining of MGNREGA as a direct attack on the welfare of millions of farmers and laborers, referencing its historical significance since its inception under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Despite parliamentary approval of the VB-G RAM G Bill, which promises 125 days of rural work, the opposition, led by Gandhi, criticized the removal of Gandhi's name from the act and the central government's increased control.

