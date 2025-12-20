Sonia Gandhi Condemns Modi Government's 'Black Law' on MGNREGA Overhaul

Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, accused the Modi administration of dismantling the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). She labeled the legislation that aims to annul it as a 'black law,' asserting that party members nationwide would resist this move.

In a public video, Gandhi highlighted the government's undermining of MGNREGA as a direct attack on the welfare of millions of farmers and laborers, referencing its historical significance since its inception under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Despite parliamentary approval of the VB-G RAM G Bill, which promises 125 days of rural work, the opposition, led by Gandhi, criticized the removal of Gandhi's name from the act and the central government's increased control.

(With inputs from agencies.)