$848,000 Maritime Safety Grants Target High-Risk Waters to Protect Boaties This Summer

An $848,000 investment in government grants aimed at reducing harm in high-risk recreational maritime environments will help keep boaties safer on the water this summer, Associate Transport Minister James Meager has announced.

For many New Zealanders, summer is synonymous with time spent on the water — whether boating, fishing, or enjoying coastal and inland waterways. However, these activities also carry significant risks, particularly in high-traffic and high-risk areas. The latest funding package is designed to address those risks through locally led education and enforcement initiatives.

The funding, administered by Maritime New Zealand, includes $773,000 allocated to 30 community education programmes across the country. These initiatives focus on small craft users, close-to-shore recreational activities, and groups that are over-represented in national drowning statistics. A further $75,000 has been provided to 11 regional authorities to support targeted on-water compliance and safety checks during the peak summer period.

Mr Meager said the funding spans the length of the country, from Northland to Southland, ensuring that both coastal and inland communities benefit. The programmes are intended to strengthen community-led safety initiatives, expand bar-crossing education, and improve regional enforcement capability when waterways are at their busiest.

Specific examples include a $43,000 grant to Watersafe Auckland Inc, which will deliver water safety education at high-traffic boat ramps across the Auckland region. Queenstown Lakes District Council has received $10,000 to fund a programme targeting recreational craft operators on inland waterways, where changing conditions and increased tourist activity can elevate safety risks.

New Zealand continues to face a troubling rate of summer drownings, with an average of 37 people losing their lives each summer season. Many of these deaths are considered preventable, particularly through simple safety measures such as wearing lifejackets and improving awareness of local conditions.

Mr Meager emphasised that wearing a lifejacket remains the single most effective way to reduce harm on the water. He also highlighted a Member’s Bill currently before Parliament, introduced by National MP Cameron Brewer, which proposes mandatory lifejacket use for young children while boating.

Encouraging all boaties to take personal responsibility for safety, Mr Meager urged New Zealanders to prioritise lifejacket use and remain vigilant throughout the holiday period.

“Reducing harm on the water is not complicated,” he said. “Wearing a lifejacket saves lives, and we want fewer families to experience the heartbreak of preventable tragedies this summer.”