CJI Surya Kant Calls for Urgent Case Reviews at Supreme Court
Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, instructed lawyers to provide reasons to the Supreme Court Registry for urgent hearings of cases during the vacation period. A special bench was convened with Justice Joymalya Bagchi for pressing matters. The CJI committed to additional sittings during the holidays for urgent cases.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has urged lawyers to furnish reasons to the Supreme Court Registry for urgent hearings, as he addressed a special bench on Monday.
Alongside Justice Joymalya Bagchi, CJI Kant highlighted the need for immediate judicial intervention in certain matters, especially during the holiday season.
The CJI indicated his readiness to sit even during holidays, underscoring his commitment to addressing pressing cases with potential sittings on December 26 or 29.
