CJI Surya Kant Calls for Urgent Case Reviews at Supreme Court

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has urged lawyers to furnish reasons to the Supreme Court Registry for urgent hearings, as he addressed a special bench on Monday.

Alongside Justice Joymalya Bagchi, CJI Kant highlighted the need for immediate judicial intervention in certain matters, especially during the holiday season.

The CJI indicated his readiness to sit even during holidays, underscoring his commitment to addressing pressing cases with potential sittings on December 26 or 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)