Tamil Nadu Government Moves to Address Nurses' Strike Demands

The Tamil Nadu government has taken steps to address the ongoing strike by nurses, promising to regularize the employment of 723 nurses by mid-January 2026 based on seniority.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced that the government would also consider granting maternity leave with pay, a significant demand from the nurses' ten-point charter during talks with their representatives.

The strike, which began on December 18, has seen over 8,000 nurses participate statewide, highlighting issues such as low pay and lack of recognition. Efforts to resolve these issues are underway, with discussions between the government and nurses' associations continuing.

(With inputs from agencies.)