Tamil Nadu Government Moves to Address Nurses' Strike Demands
The Tamil Nadu government announced measures to address the demands of striking nurses, including formal employment regularization and maternity leave with pay. The strike, now in its fifth day, highlights the challenges faced by nurses appointed on consolidated pay. Negotiations with nurses' associations are ongoing.
The Tamil Nadu government has taken steps to address the ongoing strike by nurses, promising to regularize the employment of 723 nurses by mid-January 2026 based on seniority.
State Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced that the government would also consider granting maternity leave with pay, a significant demand from the nurses' ten-point charter during talks with their representatives.
The strike, which began on December 18, has seen over 8,000 nurses participate statewide, highlighting issues such as low pay and lack of recognition. Efforts to resolve these issues are underway, with discussions between the government and nurses' associations continuing.
