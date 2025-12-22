Left Menu

Supreme Court Slams Uttarakhand Over Forest Land Grabbing

The Supreme Court criticized the Uttarakhand government for inaction as forest land was grabbed. A suo motu case was initiated, directing the chief secretary to form an inquiry committee. The court banned third-party rights and construction on grabbed land, emphasizing forest department intervention.

The Supreme Court has taken a strong stance against the Uttarakhand government over its failure to prevent the unlawful grabbing of forest land, observing that authorities appeared to be inactive in the face of such violations.

A vacation bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, has demanded immediate action by directing Uttarakhand's chief secretary to establish an inquiry committee and provide a report on the matter.

The court has issued an interim order halting construction and preventing any transfer of rights on the disputed land while urging the forest department to retake possession of the vacant areas. The hearing is set to continue post-vacation.

