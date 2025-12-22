Former IPS Officer's Tragic Downfall: Cyber Fraud and Attempted Suicide Unveiled
Former IPS officer Amar Singh Chahal allegedly attempted suicide after being conned out of Rs 8.10 crore by cyber fraudsters posing as wealth advisors. A note addressed to the DGP revealed a sophisticated scam involving fake investment returns. Authorities are investigating the fraud and analyzing digital evidence.
In a tragic development, former IPS officer Amar Singh Chahal reportedly attempted suicide after falling prey to an elaborate scam by cyber fraudsters posing as investment advisors.
A note recovered from the scene outlines how Chahal was conned out of Rs 8.10 crore by a group falsely claiming affiliations with DBS Bank.
The former officer urged the formation of a Special Investigation Team to track the money and emphasized that no one but the scammers were responsible for his drastic step.