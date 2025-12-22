Left Menu

Delhi Court Discharges Minor in 2017 Rape Case

A Delhi court has discharged a minor accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in 2017 due to insufficient evidence. The court noted that the sole eyewitness, the girl, did not claim sexual assault, and forensic reports showed no evidence of such. The juvenile's discharge followed a lack of evidence proving assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:11 IST
A Delhi court has exonerated a minor who faced accusations of raping a 15-year-old girl in 2017, citing a lack of sufficient evidence to substantiate the charges. The case, heard by Additional Sessions Judge Prayank Nayak, was dismissed after reviewing the prosecution's evidence.

Advocate Prashant Diwan, representing the minor, argued for his client's discharge, indicating that the case was driven by the girl's family, and both involved parties had consensually engaged in physical relations. The court acknowledged no coercion occurred.

The ruling, dated December 16, emphasized the absence of further accusations from the girl, who simply testified to the presence of physical relations without implicating assault. Forensic analysis also failed to support claims of penetration or force, resulting in the juvenile's discharge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

