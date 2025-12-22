Delhi Court Discharges Minor in 2017 Rape Case

A Delhi court has exonerated a minor who faced accusations of raping a 15-year-old girl in 2017, citing a lack of sufficient evidence to substantiate the charges. The case, heard by Additional Sessions Judge Prayank Nayak, was dismissed after reviewing the prosecution's evidence.

Advocate Prashant Diwan, representing the minor, argued for his client's discharge, indicating that the case was driven by the girl's family, and both involved parties had consensually engaged in physical relations. The court acknowledged no coercion occurred.

The ruling, dated December 16, emphasized the absence of further accusations from the girl, who simply testified to the presence of physical relations without implicating assault. Forensic analysis also failed to support claims of penetration or force, resulting in the juvenile's discharge.

(With inputs from agencies.)