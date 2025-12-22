Left Menu

Protests in Assam: Clash over Grazing Reserve Evictions

In Assam's Diphu, a clash erupted as security forces fired upon protesters demanding the eviction of illegal settlers from grazing reserves, injuring four individuals. The unrest led to demonstrators setting ablaze the residence of KAAC chief Tuliram Ronghang. Additional forces were deployed to restore order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:19 IST
Protests in Assam: Clash over Grazing Reserve Evictions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tension escalated in Assam's Diphu on Monday when security forces fired on protesters, injuring four individuals including a policeman. Among those injured were citizens rallying against illegal settlers in the Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) across Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts.

The agitators, part of multiple political and social organizations, had been on hunger strike for 12 days. The situation intensified after an attempt to disperse the protesters in Kheroni led to a physical confrontation. Consequently, demonstrators retaliated by setting ablaze the former residence of KAAC Chief Tuliram Ronghang in Donkamokam.

Firefighters were promptly deployed to extinguish the fire, which left the residence severely damaged but empty of casualties. In response to the unrest, additional security personnel have been stationed to uphold law and order, officials reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025