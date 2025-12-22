Protests in Assam: Clash over Grazing Reserve Evictions

Tension escalated in Assam's Diphu on Monday when security forces fired on protesters, injuring four individuals including a policeman. Among those injured were citizens rallying against illegal settlers in the Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) across Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts.

The agitators, part of multiple political and social organizations, had been on hunger strike for 12 days. The situation intensified after an attempt to disperse the protesters in Kheroni led to a physical confrontation. Consequently, demonstrators retaliated by setting ablaze the former residence of KAAC Chief Tuliram Ronghang in Donkamokam.

Firefighters were promptly deployed to extinguish the fire, which left the residence severely damaged but empty of casualties. In response to the unrest, additional security personnel have been stationed to uphold law and order, officials reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)