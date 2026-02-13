Kerala's SilverLine Project Faces Integration Challenges with Railways

The Ministry of Railways announced on Friday that the Kerala government persists in pursuing the SilverLine project as a standalone initiative. This stance comes despite requests to amend its Detailed Project Report (DPR) for integration with the existing rail network, in accordance with updated technical standards.

The Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd (KRDCL), a partnership between the Kerala government and the Ministry of Railways, prepared the DPR for the SilverLine project. The Railway Ministry has recommended revisions, urging the incorporation of broad gauge for seamless integration, along with other adjustments to address environmental and technical concerns.

However, Kerala remains adamant about its independent approach, a point reiterated by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha. The ambitious 530-km railway, intended to decrease travel time between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod, faces delays due to protests, political opposition, and a lack of central government clearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)