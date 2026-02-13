Left Menu

Kerala's SilverLine Project Faces Integration Challenges with Railways

The SilverLine project, a proposed semi-high-speed rail line in Kerala, faces hurdles as the state insists on treating it as a standalone initiative despite advisories to align it with the broader railway network, leading to public protests and political opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:04 IST
Kerala's SilverLine Project Faces Integration Challenges with Railways
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Railways announced on Friday that the Kerala government persists in pursuing the SilverLine project as a standalone initiative. This stance comes despite requests to amend its Detailed Project Report (DPR) for integration with the existing rail network, in accordance with updated technical standards.

The Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd (KRDCL), a partnership between the Kerala government and the Ministry of Railways, prepared the DPR for the SilverLine project. The Railway Ministry has recommended revisions, urging the incorporation of broad gauge for seamless integration, along with other adjustments to address environmental and technical concerns.

However, Kerala remains adamant about its independent approach, a point reiterated by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha. The ambitious 530-km railway, intended to decrease travel time between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod, faces delays due to protests, political opposition, and a lack of central government clearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
I want Seva Teerth to be a role model for citizen-centric governance: PM Modi.

I want Seva Teerth to be a role model for citizen-centric governance: PM Mod...

 India
2
Lebanon's Parliamentary Elections: Berri's Firm Stand Amid Calls for Delay

Lebanon's Parliamentary Elections: Berri's Firm Stand Amid Calls for Delay

 Lebanon
3
Future generations should remember this era as a time when India re-wrote its fate: PM Modi.

Future generations should remember this era as a time when India re-wrote it...

 India
4
Vijay's Political Bomb: Power Sharing Proposal Shakes Tamil Nadu

Vijay's Political Bomb: Power Sharing Proposal Shakes Tamil Nadu

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026