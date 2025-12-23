JNCASR, CrisprBits to Set Up CRISPR Centre of Excellence for Clinical Translation

In a significant step towards strengthening India’s biotechnology and translational research ecosystem, a Letter of Intent (LoI) has been signed to establish a Centre of Excellence for CRISPR Innovation and Translation (CoE-CIT). The proposed centre will function as a dedicated hub to harness cutting-edge CRISPR gene-editing technologies, with the aim of translating laboratory-based scientific discoveries into real-world clinical and societal applications.

The LoI has been signed between the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), Bengaluru, an autonomous institution under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), and CRISPRBITS Private Limited (CrisprBits), a Delhi-based biotechnology company focused on developing affordable diagnostics and solutions using CRISPR technologies. The initiative represents a landmark public–private partnership between academia and industry and is among the first of its kind in India in the CRISPR domain.

Bridging the Bench-to-Bedside Gap

The CoE-CIT is envisioned as a platform to address the long-standing bench-to-bedside gap in biomedical research. By integrating JNCASR’s strengths in fundamental biomedical sciences with CrisprBits’ expertise in applied gene-editing, diagnostics, and translational platforms, the Centre aims to accelerate the development of CRISPR-based diagnostics and therapeutics with tangible clinical impact.

The collaboration underscores a shared commitment to ensuring that India’s advances in basic science are effectively translated into scalable, accessible, and affordable healthcare solutions, aligned with national priorities in health, biotechnology, and innovation.

A National Model for Academic–Industry Collaboration

Beyond its scientific objectives, the CoE-CIT is expected to serve as a replicable national model for academic–industry partnerships. By demonstrating how cutting-edge research can be aligned with industry-driven translation and deployment, the Centre will contribute to strengthening India’s biotechnology innovation ecosystem and enhancing its global competitiveness in emerging life-science technologies.

The initiative also aligns with India’s broader vision of promoting indigenous innovation, fostering startup–academia collaboration, and building capacity in advanced technologies such as gene editing.

Leadership Perspective

Welcoming the initiative, Prof. Umesh Waghmare, President of JNCASR, described the signing of the LoI as an important milestone for the institution. He noted that partnering with CrisprBits—known for building intelligent molecular platforms and scalable solutions in health sciences—would create powerful synergies.

According to him, the convergence of expertise in genetics, molecular biology, chemical biology, and computational biology through this partnership will open new pathways for societal impact and support national missions in healthcare and biotechnology.

Strengthening India’s CRISPR and Biotech Landscape

With CRISPR technologies increasingly transforming diagnostics, therapeutics, and precision medicine worldwide, the proposed Centre of Excellence for CRISPR Innovation and Translation positions India to play a more prominent role in this rapidly evolving field. The initiative is expected to catalyse innovation, talent development, and translational research, reinforcing India’s capabilities in next-generation biomedical science.