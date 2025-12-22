Amit Shah Moves Forward on Arunachal's Faith Protection

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has committed to facilitating the necessary steps to enforce the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978. This assurance was given to a delegation representing indigenous groups from Arunachal Pradesh during a meeting in New Delhi.

The group, spearheaded by the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP), appealed for Shah's intervention in formulating rules for the Act, which has been stalled for decades. The IFCSAP highlighted that the formulation of rules is critical for the effective prevention of forced religious conversions.

The assurance has been welcomed as a positive stride by indigenous communities who have been lobbying for the Act's implementation. Initially enacted under former Chief Minister P K Thungon, the Act prescribes penalties for violations but remains inactive without proper rules.

