Left Menu

Amit Shah Moves Forward on Arunachal's Faith Protection

Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured a delegation from Arunachal Pradesh that steps will be taken to implement rules for the Freedom of Religion Act, 1978. The Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh hailed this as crucial for protecting indigenous cultures, as the Act remains inactive without rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 22-12-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 21:52 IST
Amit Shah Moves Forward on Arunachal's Faith Protection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has committed to facilitating the necessary steps to enforce the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978. This assurance was given to a delegation representing indigenous groups from Arunachal Pradesh during a meeting in New Delhi.

The group, spearheaded by the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP), appealed for Shah's intervention in formulating rules for the Act, which has been stalled for decades. The IFCSAP highlighted that the formulation of rules is critical for the effective prevention of forced religious conversions.

The assurance has been welcomed as a positive stride by indigenous communities who have been lobbying for the Act's implementation. Initially enacted under former Chief Minister P K Thungon, the Act prescribes penalties for violations but remains inactive without proper rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025