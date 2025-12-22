Left Menu

Fatal Deception: The Tragic Tale of Betrayal and Murder

Three individuals, including a 36-year-old woman and her paramour, were arrested for the murder of her 45-year-old husband, a logistics manager. The murder was initially staged as a heart attack, but subsequent investigation revealed foul play, leading to their arrest in Boduppal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-12-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 20:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, a 36-year-old woman and her paramour have been arrested along with another accomplice for the murder of her husband, a logistics manager at a private university.

The victim, aged 45, was reportedly strangled in his Boduppal residence on December 11. The incident was initially misrepresented as a heart attack by the wife to family members and the authorities.

However, inconsistencies such as injuries on the deceased's neck and cheek raised suspicions, leading to a deeper probe. Surveillance footage and technical evidence ultimately unveiled the grisly plot. It was disclosed that the man had grown suspicious of his wife's extramarital affair, prompting the trio's deadly conspiracy.

