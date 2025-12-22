Alpine SG Pipers Secure Final Spot in Global Chess League in Tense Battle

Alpine SG Pipers have clinched a spot in the Global Chess League final against frontrunners Triveni Continental Kings, despite a 6-11 defeat to PBG Alaskan Knights. The Pipers showcased strategic prowess, ultimately securing their place in the final tournament phase.

During the critical league match, the Pipers were tied at 15 match points with competitors Ganges Grandmasters and required either a victory or a minimum of six game points to confirm their position in the leader board's top tier. They managed to finish with 84 game points, edging out the Grandmasters by a single point.

The Alaskan Knights earned a slot in the third-place playoff following stellar performances, especially from world champion D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi. Meanwhile, Hou Yifan's performance for the Pipers, defeating Kateryna Lagno, kept the team in strong contention, with key contributions from other team members ensuring their final spot.

