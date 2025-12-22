Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Festival Permission at Thirupparankundram

A festival at the Thirupparankundram dargah sparked protests by Hindu groups who questioned why local officials permitted the event while not implementing a court order siding with Hindu traditions. Protests led to detentions as political figures criticized the administration's alleged bias.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 22-12-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 22:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The annual festival at the Thirupparankundram hill's dargah ignited protests among Hindu devotees, challenging the local administration's decision. They argued the approval stood contrary to a high court order yet to be executed concerning traditional lamp lighting.

The festival is tied to a flag hoisted at Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badushah Auliya Dargah, authorized by Thirumangalam's divisional officer ahead of the January 6, 2026 festivities. However, some Hindu groups and BJP members staged 'road roko' protests, prompting detentions.

Tensions rose when communal bias accusations surfaced, notably from Tamil Nadu's BJP president, who critiqued the government for fostering division. The administration allowed temple visits but faced demands for court-ordered actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

