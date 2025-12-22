Left Menu

Bombay High Court Slams Authorities Over Mumbai's Air Pollution Crisis

The Bombay High Court criticized authorities for their ineffective control of air pollution in Mumbai and ordered key officials to explain the lack of action. A committee's report revealed serious breaches of anti-pollution norms at a demolition site in Bandra, prompting the court to demand accountability.

The Bombay High Court has reproached Mumbai authorities for their inadequate efforts to combat air pollution, summoning key figures like the civic commissioner and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) member secretary for a detailed explanation of the inaction.

A court-ordered committee reported significant violations of anti-pollution measures during the demolition of buildings at the proposed new High Court complex site in Bandra. The court's intervention comes amidst rising concerns about the city's deteriorating air quality index, noting unsatisfactory adherence to regulatory guidelines in high-risk pollution areas.

The inspection revealed discrepancies between official air quality data and third-party applications, highlighting lapses in safety measures and monitoring. The court has instructed authorities to ensure accountability, emphasizing that no one involved should escape scrutiny.

