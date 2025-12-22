Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and Afghanistan Collaborate on Healthcare Initiatives

Afghan Health Minister Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali visited India to discuss healthcare initiatives, including cancer treatment facilities in Afghanistan. The visit included participation in the WHO Global Summit, a bilateral meeting with India's Health Minister, and the symbolic handover of cancer medicines to support Afghanistan's healthcare system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 22:43 IST
Strengthening Ties: India and Afghanistan Collaborate on Healthcare Initiatives
Jalali
  • Country:
  • India

Afghan Health Minister Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali has met with India's Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh to discuss the development of healthcare projects between the two nations, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday.

Over a visit from December 16-21, Jalali participated in the WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine in New Delhi and engaged in bilateral talks with Union Health Minister J P Nadda. India vowed to maintain its support for Afghanistan's healthcare, focusing on long-term medicine supply.

A symbolic delivery of cancer medicines was conducted, showcasing India's dedication to Afghanistan's medical needs. Plans for a broader shipment of medicines and a CT scanner are underway to bolster Afghanistan's healthcare infrastructure.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025