Strengthening Ties: India and Afghanistan Collaborate on Healthcare Initiatives

Afghan Health Minister Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali has met with India's Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh to discuss the development of healthcare projects between the two nations, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday.

Over a visit from December 16-21, Jalali participated in the WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine in New Delhi and engaged in bilateral talks with Union Health Minister J P Nadda. India vowed to maintain its support for Afghanistan's healthcare, focusing on long-term medicine supply.

A symbolic delivery of cancer medicines was conducted, showcasing India's dedication to Afghanistan's medical needs. Plans for a broader shipment of medicines and a CT scanner are underway to bolster Afghanistan's healthcare infrastructure.