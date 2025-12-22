Crackdown on People Smuggling Networks in UK Sees Key Arrest in Birmingham

A 29-year-old Indian national has been apprehended in Birmingham as part of a comprehensive investigation into illegal immigration facilitated through social media, according to the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA).

The suspect, alleged to be part of an organized crime syndicate trafficking people in lorries, was arrested on charges of facilitating illegal immigration. This arrest followed a collaborative operation between the NCA and West Midlands Police.

The operation led to the seizure of electronic devices and also resulted in the arrest of another individual found illegally residing in the UK. These actions are aligned with the British government's escalating efforts to curb illegal migration, which include a significant rise in arrests and deportations.

(With inputs from agencies.)