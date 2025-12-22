Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Family of Three Killed in Nuh-Hodal Road Accident

A tragic accident on the Nuh-Hodal road resulted in the deaths of three family members when a speeding Bolero jeep collided with their motorcycle. The deceased were identified as Sakib, his mother Nijrabi, and grandmother Aasini. The driver fled the scene, and an investigation is underway.

A tragic accident occurred on the Nuh-Hodal road, claiming the lives of three members of a family. The victims, Sakib (15), his mother Nijrabi (45), and grandmother Aasini (72), were struck by a speeding Bolero jeep while returning to their village Adbar on a motorcycle.

The collision, which took place near Nayara petrol pump, was captured on CCTV footage. It shows the victims being violently thrown off the motorcycle and onto the road due to the forceful impact. Eyewitnesses reported the incident, prompting police to arrive swiftly at the scene. The bodies were taken to the community health center for postmortem examination before being released to the family.

The unidentified driver of the Bolero abandoned the vehicle and fled. An FIR has been lodged, and police are pursuing leads based on the vehicle's registration details. Inspector Praveen Kumar from Nuh Sadar police station assured that efforts to apprehend the driver are ongoing.

