Manipur Fuel Stations Demand Action Amid Extortion Threats

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 22-12-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 22:03 IST
Manipur Police have assured increased security at fuel retail outlets across the state, responding to growing extortion threats faced by petrol pump dealers.

A meeting involving the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), SPs, and the petroleum dealers association addressed the prevailing situation. The police announced plans for enhanced security measures, including reviewing retail outlet security and vetting of employees.

Mobile police teams will be stationed at strategic locations to safeguard the outlets and bolster anti-extortion efforts. Additionally, two individuals have been arrested for extorting from petrol stations. Dealers have warned of potential shutdowns if government intervention fails before December 28.

