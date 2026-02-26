Justice Overturned: Jimmy Lai's Unexpected Legal Victory

In a surprising legal twist, Hong Kong's Court of Appeal overruled the fraud conviction and prison sentence against media mogul Jimmy Lai, a noted pro-democracy figure. The court highlighted that the judge in the initial ruling had made factual errors, paving the way for this unexpected judicial shift.

Jimmy Lai, founder of the Apple Daily newspaper, has been embroiled in extensive legal battles, adding a chapter with international implications. Previously, he was handed a hefty 20-year sentence on charges of colluding with foreign forces and publishing seditious materials, which he has consistently denied.

This latest development casts light on Hong Kong's increasingly tense legal landscape, as Lai's overturned sentence underscores the tensions between local judiciary practices and external political influences, especially from Beijing.

