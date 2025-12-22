Mystery Unfolds: Man Found Dead Near Seemapuri-Anand Vihar Underpass

In a mysterious turn of events, a man's body was discovered on Monday morning near the entrance of the Seemapuri-Anand Vihar underpass in east Delhi. Authorities suspect a fatal accident as multiple injuries were observed on the deceased.

Police received information regarding the body at 8:25 am and swiftly dispatched a team to the location. The deceased has been identified as Ashu, a 30-year-old resident of Pappu Colony, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Law enforcement is working meticulously to determine the exact cause of death with a post-mortem examination in progress.

A case has been filed and further investigations are ongoing as officers attempt to piece together the events leading up to the incident, considering all possible scenarios. More updates are awaited as officials continue their probing.