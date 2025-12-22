Left Menu

Mumbai Autorickshaw Driver's Disguise Misfires

An autorickshaw driver in Mumbai attempted to recover unpaid fare by disguising himself in a burqa but was mistaken for a child-lifter and assaulted by locals. Tausif Mohammed Shaikh's plan was thwarted due to his attire, prompting police intervention to save him from further harm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 22:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An autorickshaw driver in Mumbai faced a harrowing situation when his unconventional attempt to recover an unpaid fare backfired drastically. Tausif Mohammed Shaikh, in a bid to reclaim lost earnings, disguised himself in a burqa.

The disguise, however, failed when locals identified him due to his attire and mistaken him for a child-lifter. The incident quickly escalated when a mob gathered around Shaikh outside a mosque in the Parksite area, fueled by suspicion.

Police officials intervened just in time, rescuing Shaikh from an irate crowd and transporting him to a nearby station. The driver was found in an inebriated state, leading to further complications as the authorities worked to resolve the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

