Left Menu

Lyle Foster's Spectacular Strike Seals Historic Victory for South Africa

South Africa secured a historic 2-1 victory over Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations, thanks to Lyle Foster's remarkable goal. This win marks their first opening match victory in 21 years. Oswin Appollis and Angola's Show also scored, setting a tense tone for the game in Marrakech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 00:37 IST
Lyle Foster's Spectacular Strike Seals Historic Victory for South Africa

Lyle Foster delivered a stunning goal, ensuring South Africa's 2-1 triumph over Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations Group B match in Marrakech on Monday. This victory is significant as it marks the first time South Africa has won their opening match at the continental finals in 21 years.

Oswin Appollis opened the scoring for South Africa at 21 minutes with a brilliantly taken chance inside the box. However, Angola responded before halftime when Show redirected Fredy's free kick into the net, setting up a thrilling contest.

The decisive moment arrived at 79 minutes when Foster was set up 20 meters from goal and expertly curled his shot into the top corner, sealing a crucial win for the bronze medalists and a positive start to their tournament campaign.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025