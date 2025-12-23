Lyle Foster's Spectacular Strike Seals Historic Victory for South Africa

Lyle Foster delivered a stunning goal, ensuring South Africa's 2-1 triumph over Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations Group B match in Marrakech on Monday. This victory is significant as it marks the first time South Africa has won their opening match at the continental finals in 21 years.

Oswin Appollis opened the scoring for South Africa at 21 minutes with a brilliantly taken chance inside the box. However, Angola responded before halftime when Show redirected Fredy's free kick into the net, setting up a thrilling contest.

The decisive moment arrived at 79 minutes when Foster was set up 20 meters from goal and expertly curled his shot into the top corner, sealing a crucial win for the bronze medalists and a positive start to their tournament campaign.