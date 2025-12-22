Viral Video Debunked: South Delhi Misinformation Clarified

A widely circulated video on social media suggesting misconduct by a right-wing group in South Delhi has been called misleading by police. The viral clip alleged that women wearing Santa hats faced religious accusations and were forced out of Lajpat Nagar's Amar Colony, but authorities highlighted factual inaccuracies in the portrayal.

The incident on December 21 was described by the Delhi Police as a minor verbal disagreement with no escalation into a broader conflict. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari confirmed that the situation was quickly resolved and that public order remained unaffected at all times.

No official complaints were recorded, and preliminary checks revealed the issue to be personal rather than communal. Police issued a statement stressing the misleading nature of any religious narratives associated with the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)