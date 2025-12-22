Left Menu

Viral Video Debunked: South Delhi Misinformation Clarified

A viral video claiming right-wing group misconduct towards women in Santa hats in South Delhi was refuted by police as misleading. Officials clarified it as a minor verbal disagreement without any legal or communal significance, emphasizing the peaceful resolution and absence of any complaints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 22:38 IST
A widely circulated video on social media suggesting misconduct by a right-wing group in South Delhi has been called misleading by police. The viral clip alleged that women wearing Santa hats faced religious accusations and were forced out of Lajpat Nagar's Amar Colony, but authorities highlighted factual inaccuracies in the portrayal.

The incident on December 21 was described by the Delhi Police as a minor verbal disagreement with no escalation into a broader conflict. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari confirmed that the situation was quickly resolved and that public order remained unaffected at all times.

No official complaints were recorded, and preliminary checks revealed the issue to be personal rather than communal. Police issued a statement stressing the misleading nature of any religious narratives associated with the incident.

