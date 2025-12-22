Cyber Fraud Crisis: Ex-IPS Officer's Tragic Turn

In a shocking incident, former IPS officer Amar Singh Chahal allegedly shot himself with his security guard's rifle on Monday, following financial distress from a massive cyber scam. Police uncovered a note indicating Chahal had been defrauded of Rs 8.10 crore by cybercriminals posing as wealth management advisors.

Chahal, a former Punjab inspector general of police embroiled in the 2015 Faridkot police firing cases, was admitted to a hospital with critical injuries. His note to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav described how con artists fabricated links with DBS Bank, enticing victims with promises of high investment returns.

The well-organized scam involved fake profit dashboards and pressure tactics to reinvest money. Despite making payments, Chahal was unable to withdraw funds, leading him to call for a Special Investigation Team or central agency to trace the scheme. Authorities are examining the note, bank records, and digital evidence related to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)