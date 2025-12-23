Mass Abduction Ends: 130 Nigerian Children and Teachers Released

Nigerians witnessed the release of 130 children and teachers from one of the most significant mass abductions in the nation's history on Monday. The victims appeared malnourished and in shock during a government ceremony following their liberation on Sunday, a month after gunmen targeted their school.

Initially, officials reported 303 children and 12 teachers had been taken, with 50 managing to escape soon after. However, Niger state Governor Mohammed Bago later confirmed the total number abducted was 230, all of whom are now free. Plans are underway to reunite them with their families before Christmas.

While no group has claimed responsibility, residents suspect armed gangs involved in ransom kidnappings across northern Nigeria. Authorities have not disclosed whether a ransom was paid. Major General Adamu Garba Laka emphasized collaboration with community leaders to enhance safety in vulnerable areas at a related event.

