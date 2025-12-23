Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed on Monday that residents of the border village Hrabovske were forcibly taken by Russian troops. The village, home to 52 people, had maintained peaceful relations with their Russian neighbors for years without incident.

Zelenskiy, speaking at an event for Ukraine's diplomats, relayed the unexpected actions stating, "They lived like this for many years. And I think they simply didn't expect Russian troops to simply walk in and take them away as prisoners." He noted the lack of comment from the Kremlin regarding the incident.

Amidst rising tensions, Ukrainian forces aim to reclaim their positions, while Ukrainian servicemen exercised restraint to prevent civilian casualties. Evacuation measures have accelerated following increased instability in the Sumy region.

