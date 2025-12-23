DC's Gun Law Showdown: Feds vs. Local Gov

The Trump administration has launched a lawsuit against Washington, DC, challenging its gun laws on the grounds that they violate Second Amendment rights. The lawsuit, filed by the US Department of Justice, targets the Metropolitan Police Department and outgoing Chief of Police Pamela Smith, arguing that the District's restrictions on semiautomatic weapons are unconstitutional.

This move is the latest in a series of disputes between the federal government and the District of Columbia. It follows the federal intervention in the nation's capital over the summer aimed at curbing crime, which has led to legal challenges over the deployment of the National Guard in the city.

The Justice Department's suit emphasizes the pivotal Heller ruling, which affirms the right to own weapons commonly used today. The administration argues that the District's restrictions, which prevent registration of popular firearms like the AR-15, unnecessarily penalize law-abiding citizens. Despite these claims, the lawsuit does not cite individual plaintiffs alleging rights violations.