Left Menu

Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire

Former US President Donald Trump reiterated his claim of resolving the India-Pakistan conflict, asserting that Pakistani leadership credited him for preventing a nuclear war and saving millions of lives. He spoke amid denials from New Delhi about any third-party intervention in the ceasefire talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 09:58 IST
Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Former US President Donald Trump has reiterated his assertion that he played a pivotal role in resolving conflicts between India and Pakistan, claiming credit for averting a potential nuclear war. Trump's comments came during an address at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

He emphasized that the leadership in Islamabad acknowledged his efforts, citing Pakistan's Prime Minister and military chief as saying that Trump's intervention saved millions of lives. However, New Delhi has consistently denied any third-party involvement in the ceasefire discussions.

Trump's remarks refer to a ceasefire agreement announced on May 10, following intensified military operations, including Operation Sindoor by India. Despite Trump's repeated claims, the diplomatic dynamics around the ceasefire remain officially attributed to bilateral talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025