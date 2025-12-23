Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire
Former US President Donald Trump reiterated his claim of resolving the India-Pakistan conflict, asserting that Pakistani leadership credited him for preventing a nuclear war and saving millions of lives. He spoke amid denials from New Delhi about any third-party intervention in the ceasefire talks.
Former US President Donald Trump has reiterated his assertion that he played a pivotal role in resolving conflicts between India and Pakistan, claiming credit for averting a potential nuclear war. Trump's comments came during an address at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.
He emphasized that the leadership in Islamabad acknowledged his efforts, citing Pakistan's Prime Minister and military chief as saying that Trump's intervention saved millions of lives. However, New Delhi has consistently denied any third-party involvement in the ceasefire discussions.
Trump's remarks refer to a ceasefire agreement announced on May 10, following intensified military operations, including Operation Sindoor by India. Despite Trump's repeated claims, the diplomatic dynamics around the ceasefire remain officially attributed to bilateral talks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
