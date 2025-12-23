Left Menu

Pre-Dawn Assault: Air Raid on Kyiv Sparks Urgency

Russia launched an early morning air attack on Kyiv, prompting a warning from Timur Tkachenko, the head of the military administration of the Ukrainian capital. Tkachenko urged residents to remain in shelters until it is safe, using the Telegram messaging app to communicate the urgent directive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 23-12-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 10:04 IST
Pre-Dawn Assault: Air Raid on Kyiv Sparks Urgency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a surprise pre-dawn operation, Russia initiated an air strike on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. This aggressive move was confirmed by Timur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, addressing the populace early Tuesday.

Tkachenko utilized the Telegram messaging platform to urgently instruct citizens to retreat to safety and remain in shelters until an official all-clear signal is declared.

This development highlights the ongoing tensions in the region, as residents brace themselves for further potential hostilities in the conflict with Russia.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025