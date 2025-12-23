In a surprise pre-dawn operation, Russia initiated an air strike on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. This aggressive move was confirmed by Timur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, addressing the populace early Tuesday.

Tkachenko utilized the Telegram messaging platform to urgently instruct citizens to retreat to safety and remain in shelters until an official all-clear signal is declared.

This development highlights the ongoing tensions in the region, as residents brace themselves for further potential hostilities in the conflict with Russia.