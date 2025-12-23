Left Menu

Tragic Fire Claims Life of Elderly Man and Ten Goats in Mukundpur

A devastating fire in Bisawar's Mukundpur locality claimed the life of 70-year-old Banni Singh and his 10 goats. Singh was asleep in his hut, and the fire is believed to have originated from the hearth. Despite local efforts, the blaze was only extinguished by the fire brigade.

  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Bisawar's Mukundpur locality as a 70-year-old man and his 10 goats perished in a fire early Tuesday morning. Authorities identified the victim as Banni Singh, who was sleeping in his hut when he was overtaken by the flames.

The fire, which is believed to have started from the hearth, engulfed the dwelling while Singh slept. Local residents attempted to douse the blaze but were unsuccessful, prompting the intervention of the fire brigade.

Circle Officer Amit Pathak reported that the fire was called in around 2 am. Following the incident, Singh's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. The community is left grappling with the tragedy.

