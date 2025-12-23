Tragic Fire Claims Life of Elderly Man and Ten Goats in Mukundpur

A tragic incident unfolded in Bisawar's Mukundpur locality as a 70-year-old man and his 10 goats perished in a fire early Tuesday morning. Authorities identified the victim as Banni Singh, who was sleeping in his hut when he was overtaken by the flames.

The fire, which is believed to have started from the hearth, engulfed the dwelling while Singh slept. Local residents attempted to douse the blaze but were unsuccessful, prompting the intervention of the fire brigade.

Circle Officer Amit Pathak reported that the fire was called in around 2 am. Following the incident, Singh's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. The community is left grappling with the tragedy.