Uttar Pradesh Government Mobilizes Support Against Severe Cold Wave
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath urges citizens to partake in collective efforts against the severe cold wave affecting the region. Initiatives include fully operational night shelters and distribution of blankets, with citizens encouraged to support vulnerable groups by inviting them to government shelters.
The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, has issued an urgent appeal to residents to participate actively in shielding vulnerable communities from a harsh cold wave gripping the state. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that domestic workers, sanitation staff, security guards, and others are adequately prepared to face the severe cold conditions.
In a statement posted on X, Adityanath reaffirmed the government's commitment to tackling the cold wave with sensitivity and urgency, highlighting the establishment of operational night shelters equipped with blankets, drinking water, bonfires, and heaters. He emphasized that every citizen's life holds immense value.
The state has distributed woolen clothes and blankets through local bodies, set up bonfires in public spaces, and deployed extra security personnel to ensure road safety amid foggy conditions. The CM called on citizens to engage in these collective efforts by assisting the needy in accessing the government-run shelters and by providing warmth and camaraderie.
