Bangladesh Media Under Siege: A Battle for Survival

The state of media freedom in Bangladesh is alarming, as journalists now fear for their lives amid escalating threats and violence. Concerns were raised by leading newspaper editors following attacks on the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star in Dhaka.

During the assaults, journalists and staff were trapped for hours due to delayed police and fire service interventions. The attacks have been linked to the death of a radical youth leader, escalating tensions and endangering media personnel. Allegations against journalists have fueled mob violence, further obstructing press freedom.

Despite arrests by the interim government and condemnation of the attacks, the incidents highlight the pressing need for protective measures for journalists. The situation draws criticism from rights groups that accuse authorities of insufficiently addressing the threats to media practitioners.

(With inputs from agencies.)