Outcry Over Targeted Killing of Hindu Man in Bangladesh

US lawmakers have expressed strong condemnation following the brutal mob killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man, in Bangladesh. The incident underscores the rising instability and targeted violence against religious minorities in the country.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and New York State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar have both voiced their distress and called for government intervention. Krishnamoorthi urged Bangladeshi authorities to conduct a full and transparent investigation and to hold those responsible accountable.

Rajkumar highlighted a worrying pattern of religious persecution, citing over 2,442 incidents of violence against minorities documented by the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council. The international community stands in solidarity with Bangladesh's minorities, advocating for religious freedom and human rights.

