Left Menu

Outcry Over Targeted Killing of Hindu Man in Bangladesh

US lawmakers have condemned the brutal mob killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man in Bangladesh, and urged authorities to protect religious minorities. Prominent figures demand a transparent investigation and stress the importance of ensuring the safety and rights of Bangladesh's minority communities amid ongoing unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 23-12-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 10:44 IST
Outcry Over Targeted Killing of Hindu Man in Bangladesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US lawmakers have expressed strong condemnation following the brutal mob killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man, in Bangladesh. The incident underscores the rising instability and targeted violence against religious minorities in the country.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and New York State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar have both voiced their distress and called for government intervention. Krishnamoorthi urged Bangladeshi authorities to conduct a full and transparent investigation and to hold those responsible accountable.

Rajkumar highlighted a worrying pattern of religious persecution, citing over 2,442 incidents of violence against minorities documented by the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council. The international community stands in solidarity with Bangladesh's minorities, advocating for religious freedom and human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025