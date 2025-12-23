Polish Air Defenses Heightened Amid Russian Strikes Near Border

In response to Russian airstrikes near Ukraine's western border close to Poland, Polish and allied aircraft were deployed early Tuesday to safeguard Polish airspace, according to the armed forces of the NATO-member country.

The operational command announced on social media platform X that fighter jets were dispatched, and ground-based air-defense as well as radar reconnaissance systems were placed on heightened alert.

The stated objective of these measures is to preventively secure and protect Poland's airspace, with a particular focus on areas adjoining the threatened regions.

