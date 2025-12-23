Polish Air Defenses Heightened Amid Russian Strikes Near Border
Polish and allied aircraft were deployed to protect Polish airspace following Russian airstrikes near Ukraine's western border. The Polish armed forces activated fighter jets, ground-based air-defense, and radar systems in heightened readiness. These measures aim to secure airspace, particularly near the threatened regions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 11:53 IST
In response to Russian airstrikes near Ukraine's western border close to Poland, Polish and allied aircraft were deployed early Tuesday to safeguard Polish airspace, according to the armed forces of the NATO-member country.
The operational command announced on social media platform X that fighter jets were dispatched, and ground-based air-defense as well as radar reconnaissance systems were placed on heightened alert.
The stated objective of these measures is to preventively secure and protect Poland's airspace, with a particular focus on areas adjoining the threatened regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)