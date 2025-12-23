Left Menu

South Korea's Controversial Bill for Specialized Judicial Panels

South Korea's legislature has passed a bill requiring specialised judicial panels for cases of rebellion and treason. While aiming to expedite such trials, revisions to the bill have sparked concerns over judicial independence. The law, if signed, excludes the ongoing trial of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's legislature approved a contentious bill on Tuesday, mandating specialized judicial panels in Seoul's district and high courts for cases involving rebellion, treason, and foreign subversion. This follows concerns over the slow pace of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's trial on rebellion charges.

While President Lee Jae Myung is expected to sign the bill into law, its effectiveness has been curtailed. Lawmakers amended the language to prevent it from affecting ongoing trials, thereby addressing criticisms of potential judicial independence infringement.

The bill's passage came amid conservative opposition, with many boycotting the vote following a 24-hour filibuster by People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyuk. The new law will not apply to the current trial of Yoon Suk Yeol, although it sets the stage for handling similar future cases.

